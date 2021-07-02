How to Buy TikTok Followers – The 10 Best Sites (2021)

Discover the best sites to buy TikTok followers

As social media has continued to take over the digital landscape, effectively turning everyone with a smartphone and a connection to the internet into a content creator, several social platforms have popped up, each one of them offering a way for almost anyone to express themselves with ease. While text-based content is still very much in style, the order of the day seems to be focused on visual media.

With this in mind, it should come as no surprise that one of the hit mobile apps in the last several years has been TikTok, a simple application for iPhone and Android (as well as accessible anywhere through an internet browser) has exploded as one of the most popular platforms for sharing content. Most of the content you will find on TikTok is centered on short videos, and if you can connect with a community, you can grow quite the following on TikTok.

How do you buy TikTok followers?

There are a number of sites online allowing anyone with a TikTok account and some money to spend to log on and purchase followers for their page. If you have ever seen a page seemingly explode overnight, you can be sure that it is someone who has purchased TikTok followers.

While some services might not be the best, there are some legitimate ones out there who provide quality followers to customers. When you have more followers, it can lead to more trust in your profile, leading to real people checking out your content, growing your TikTok views, TikTok likes, and expanding your social proof when it comes to the interest in what you are up to online.

What are the best sites to buy TikTok followers?

If you think you might be interested in trying out purchasing followers for your own TikTok account to advance your social media marketing and truly connect with your fanbase, you might as well start off right. Don’t waste your time looking around through the countless providers of TikTok follower services on the internet – make sure you are purchasing with the best of the best so you can start building your social media presence ever higher.

For anyone looking to grow the number of followers on their TikTok profile, TokMatik is the one-stop shop to keep in mind. TokMatik makes it super easy for anyone to build their profile up with high-quality followers. You’re not going to have to spend a lot of money for the privilege, either – especially if you want to give buying followers a test run before you decide to buy more.

When you buy TikTok followers with TokMatik, you can expect to find a few different followers packages available to explore right on the front page of their website. Here are a few of the best features you will notice right away about this platform:

TokMatik offers instant delivery of followers after purchase

TokMatik has a 24/7 support team on hand if you need help

TokMatik does not require your TikTok account’s password for their services to work

You can even buy TikTok likes using TokMatik

This is a nice range of features for any experienced TikTok user to appreciate, whether they are new to trying to grow an account on the platform or are well-versed in TikTok and how it works. When you combine these features with the affordable rates of TokMatik’s services, you can easily see why TokMatik is the top pick on this list.

Twicsy is a service that allows for you to purchase more than just TikTok followers. You can purchase a multitude of TikTok services through this site (for example, you can buy Instagram followers), allowing you yet another platform that functions as a sort of “one size fits all” solution to growing your visibility on TikTok and other social media platforms.

It’s certainly a smart idea to purchase more than just followers on TikTok, too. If you buy TikTok likes or TikTok views, you will be able to add some engagement to your account, giving everything the appearance of completely organic growth. Doing things this way, you can also be a little more certain that you won’t have to worry about your account getting banned.

Twicsy understands this, too, which is why they offer a “drip-feed” service that allows your new followers and engagement to come in at a slower pace instead of the usual fast delivery. Doing things in this fashion, you will be even more certain that your TikTok growth appears as organic as possible. Ideally, this will lead to further, real organic growth.

A company you might have heard about from years of providing excellent Instagram services (where you can buy Instagram followers and likes), Buzzoid is now moving their attention to other social media platforms, with their eyes squarely on TikTok. Buzzoid has a long history of trust from the customers who have worked with them through their Instagram services, so you can be sure you are working with professionals who have been in the social media services game for a long time.

When you decide to buy TikTok followers through Buzzoid, you are afforded that same level of service. The company is bringing their proven methods to the video-sharing site, allowing customers to purchase their TikTok followers with several different payment methods. You can pay with your normal bank card, through PayPal, or even with cryptocurrencies.

To top it all off, you also get access to a 24-hour customer support team and a money-back guarantee if you aren’t happy with your purchase for any reason.

4. Kitamkot

Want to get access to real live followers with a nice range of choices and pricing options? This is what you get with Kitamkot – a straightforward customer experience that will help you bring some growth to your TikTok account.

Kitamkot is serious about making sure you get only real accounts following your page, not automated bots that are simply going to be deleted from the platform and never interact with your content again. Kitamkot also offers instant delivery of your followers after you have purchased them, so you don’t have to sit around and wait to watch the numbers in your follower count begin to grow.

With their commitment to authenticity, their inexpensive range of options available for everyone to choose from, and a nice amount of services on offer for a would-be social media influencer, Kitamkot is a good option to keep your eye on when thinking about whether or not you would like to buy TikTok followers.

5. BlessedTok

BlessedTok is another on the list of sites one should consider if they want to begin buying followers for TikTok without spending a lot of money right out of the gate. This is because BlessedTok offers some of the most competitive pricing on packages when it comes to purchasing followers, making them a great solution for the newcomer to buying TikTok followers.

They make the experience super easy to understand, too. In fact, customers don’t even need to think about the details at all. This is because when you buy through BlessedTok, you get a sort of package deal, including followers, views, and likes – all wrapped into one convenient bundle.

If you are brand new to the concept of buying followers and want to get an easy-to-understand package that is simultaneously very affordable, you won’t want to skip out on looking into BlessedTok’s services.

6. Rushmax

Rushmax takes some of the best features of some of the sites on this list, and then amplifies them with some cool new features of their very own. When you work with Rushmax to grow your following on TikTok, you get access to something you won’t find on other platforms – an account manager.

How does this even work? After you have signed up your account on Rushmax, the account manager handling your case will work closely with you to help you get the growth you are looking for. This is done through custom targeting options and filters that allow you to pinpoint the audience you would like to connect with – and Rushmax’s account managers understand TikTok communities and how they work very well.

Offering some of the best services offered by some of the other top sites presented here, and then coming up with the management spin, puts Rushmax in a unique class on this list. If you want a different approach to more traditional TikTok services, this might be the site to consider working with.

7. TokDA

TokDA is another platform that understands deeply how the community feels is an essential part of the TikTok experience, and with that in mind, they want to make sure that their customers are able to market right to their target demographic. The goal should always be more engagement to your content, not simple boosts to your numbers on your account.

To that end, TokDA delivers amazingly. On signup, you will be asked questions about your ideal audience and what kind of content you produce. With this data, TokDA will be able to assign top-quality followers to your account – followers who are already interested in the type of content you make, and who will be likely to interact with your account further in the future.

Any company who has organic growth in mind has their customers’ best interests at heart, and there is another sweet cherry on top of this pie. Since TokDA works to do everything as organically as possible, you can be sure that your account will not be met with a ban, allowing you to buy TikTok followers with confidence.

8. RoyalTok

RoyalTok marches to the beat of a different drum in comparison to other sites on this list. Instead of selling the more traditional followers packages, they run on more of a “subscription” model. When you use RoyalTok, you can decide whether you would like to be on their Beginner or Influencer tier – each are differently-priced weekly plans, and each one delivers new followers to your account on a weekly basis.

This approach allows you to continue to build up followers over a longer time instead of all at once, which can also help to make your growth appear more organic. This can be helpful for someone who wants to let their account grow on autopilot while continuing to produce content they believe in.

If you are interested in taking a slightly different approach to your social media growth campaigns, you might give RoyalTok a shot when it comes to your TikTok content efforts. Their unique view on how this kind of growth should work is certainly a rare, but effective one to find in the industry today.

9. V Labs

V Labs is a social media services company with a simple mission: Provide TikTok followers to customers for affordable prices. This is a very no-frills company who deliver a nice customer experience in affordable and easy-to-understand packages.

Take a look at V Labs’ site, and you will find a nice range of packages at very low prices, as low as a few dollars for 100 followers, and the follower numbers keep growing – you can buy as many as 10,000 from the company if you’d like. You can also enjoy a nice range of payment options when you decide to work with V Labs. They accept all major credit cards, as well as Apple Pay for mobile convenience, and even Bitcoin for crypto-minded users.

V Labs also comes complete with their own 24/7 customer support service, so you will always be able to be sure that you have help on hand if you experience an issue with your purchase.

10. DVY Labs

Take a quick look at the prices offered by DVY Labs when you decide to buy TikTok followers with them, and you might almost want to do a double-take. This is because the site’s prices are so low, you might try to figure out how they are even making any money.

The company offers packages as high as 10,000 TikTok fans for mere dollars, so they can’t be real accounts, right? You might be thinking that, but the company assures users they want to see their growth happen thanks to authentic users engaging with content. They take this a step further with a few additional bonuses, as well.

Not only can you get a large number of followers for lower amounts of cash through DVY Labs, but they also have their own support team in place if you have any issues with your purchase, as well as quick delivery of your new followers after your purchase has been successfully completed.

Can you buy TikTok followers to achieve growth?

If you are someone who can provide quality, original content to your community, you might be a great fit for TikTok. Like other social platforms, TikTok growth is possible, but can be slow thanks to how saturated the platform is, with millions of users on the platform every day. The TikTok algorithm can be just as seemingly unforgiving as every other platform when it comes to trying to grow your account. How do you break through the noise?

TikTok users are mostly younger, are very in-tune with current happenings and trends, and the generation coming online now likes to do things a little differently than more traditional social media platforms, allowing everyone with something to say to step in front of the camera. If you want to connect with TikTok fans, you are going to need to have some great content on hand.

What if you could take a shortcut? Well, in a way, you can – you can get more TikTok fans and more views on your TikTok videos by expanding the follower count on your profile. This can be done through months (or years) worth of organic growth and hard work, or you can turn to TikTok services such as TokMatik that allow you to buy followers for your account.

Buying TikTok followers vs hiring a growth service

So, why should you buy TikTok followers over hiring a growth service to get your account more visibility? First, think about what a growth service is meant to do. Growth services can be helpful depending on what you would like to do with your account, how you would like it to grow, and ultimately, which service you end up working with.

The main problem content creators have with growth services is that they end up being anything but. Some of these services use automated tools to handle the tasks their customers pay for, and this doesn’t always lead to the best results. Often, TikTok’s algorithm will pick up when something is going on, and someone paying for a bad growth service might wake up one day to find their account banned for seemingly no reason at all.

If you can work with a trusted growth service, it can be helpful. However, this takes vetting of the company and knowing how their processes work. Conversely, if you simply buy TikTok followers through a source you trust, you don’t need to worry about something happening to your account. Growth services also tend to be a series of payments, while purchasing followers can be a one-time buy that you don’t have to repeat if you don’t want to.

At the end of the day, choosing to buy TikTok followers gives you a little more control and can save you money and trouble in the long run, while achieving the same effect. Pick one of the TikTok services listed here and you can be sure you are working with a quality service to help you find the growth you are looking for.

Finding success on TikTok

With enough time spent creating quality content, appealing to your ideal demographic, and even adding some followers to your account by purchasing them through one of these great sites, you can see your growth on the platform begin to rise. Think of how you’ll feel as you watch your follower count and engagement rate rise, knowing people are enjoying your content with each refresh of the page?

Who knows? Maybe you will even end up on the Trending page, leading to the possibility for millions of people to discover your account. With the kind of growth possible on TikTok, the sky’s the limit – so start growing your presence on the platform and explore the possibilities that kind of exposure could bring you and your business.

