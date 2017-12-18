Branded Content

Celebrate the Holiday Season With This Festive Cocktail Recipe

By

‘Tis the season! It’s the most festive time of year, filled with family, friends and food. Celebrate the holidays by making a toast at the table with a Cranberry Cava Mimosa. The bubbly cocktail mixes Freixenet (pronounced “fresh-eh-net”) Cava with cranberry juice. Fresh cranberries, vanilla bean and an orange peel give this sparkling signature cocktail a bright and refreshing finishing touch.

Freixenet Cava also makes an excellent gift. Personalize the elegant black bottle of Spanish Cava with a name or hand-written note.

 

Cranberry Cava Mimosa

(Serves 1)

Ingredients:

1 cup cranberry juice

Freixenet Cava

1 vanilla bean (add more for garnish)

A few cranberries

1 orange

 

Directions:

Rim glasses with sugar using an orange wedge

Pour 1 cup of cranberry juice into a cocktail shaker

Add seeds from a vanilla bean

Shake well and strain into glass

Top off with Freixenet Cava

Garnish with cranberries, vanilla bean and an orange peel

 

Please drink responsibly!