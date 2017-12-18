Celebrate the Holiday Season With This Festive Cocktail Recipe

‘Tis the season! It’s the most festive time of year, filled with family, friends and food. Celebrate the holidays by making a toast at the table with a Cranberry Cava Mimosa. The bubbly cocktail mixes Freixenet (pronounced “fresh-eh-net”) Cava with cranberry juice. Fresh cranberries, vanilla bean and an orange peel give this sparkling signature cocktail a bright and refreshing finishing touch.

Freixenet Cava also makes an excellent gift. Personalize the elegant black bottle of Spanish Cava with a name or hand-written note.

Cranberry Cava Mimosa

(Serves 1)

Ingredients:

1 cup cranberry juice

Freixenet Cava

1 vanilla bean (add more for garnish)

A few cranberries

1 orange

Directions:

Rim glasses with sugar using an orange wedge

Pour 1 cup of cranberry juice into a cocktail shaker

Add seeds from a vanilla bean

Shake well and strain into glass

Top off with Freixenet Cava

Garnish with cranberries, vanilla bean and an orange peel

Please drink responsibly!