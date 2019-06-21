Totally smitten. Channing Tatum and Jessie J were spotted sweetly showing their affection for each other during an outing in London on Friday, June 21.

The Magic Mike star, 39, had his arm wrapped around his English girlfriend, 31, as the pair ran errands around London in the rainy weather. The “Bang Bang” singer was wearing a stylish purple jacket, a black crossbody bag and large gold hoop earrings. Tatum, for his part, wore a tan sleeveless utility vest over a black t-shirt that he paired with dark blue jeans, topping off the look with a navy blue cap.

The couple, who have been together for roughly 8 months, tend to keep details surrounding their relationship private. However, their London sighting comes after Jessie, born Jessica Cornish, recently opened up about her involvement with Tatum to the London Times on June 15. The “Price Tag” singer claimed being snapped by paparazzi early on in their dating wasn’t helpful.

“Chan and I got photographed before our relationship was even a thing and that created such pressure,” she said at the time. “We’ve needed time to get to know each other. We’ve just had our first holiday together, which was wonderful, but that’s all I’m saying.”

Jessie shared a similar sentiment on London’s “Heart Breakfast” radio show on June 10, where she claimed that “just because he’s Channing Tatum, everyone’s kind of sped us up into this, like, ‘Are you getting married? Are you doing this?’”

She continued to detail how her involvement with Tatum differs from her past relationships, adding: “I mean, I’ve been in relationships for a lot longer than Chan and I have in the last four, five years but they’re not famous so no one really cares. We’re having a lovely time. And I’m very, very respectful of his situation and his [privacy].”

Us Weekly confirmed Jessie and Tatum were an item in October 2018 after the actor was seen at the signer’s concerts in Seattle and Salt Lake City. At the time, a source told Us that their relationship was “new, casual and they’re having fun together.”

Their pairing came five months after news broke that the 21 Jump Street star called it quits with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, whom he shares 6-year-old daughter Everly with. After meeting on the set of 2006’s Step Up, the former couple began a romantic relationship and later wed in 2009.

Like Tatum, the former World of Dance moved on shortly after ending their marriage. She began dating fellow actor Steve Kazee in October 2018.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!