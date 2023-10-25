From Beakers to Buzz: Dr. Jeff Vinokur Lands on the TIME100 List

Unveiling the TIME100 list of the most influential companies for 2023 reveals household names like Tesla and ChatGPT, but nestled on the same prestigious list is a much smaller streaming company – Generation Genius. Tagged as the ‘Netflix for classrooms,’ Generation Genius is streaming science content into more than 30% of all elementary schools in the US.

Generation Genius is the brainchild of Dr. Jeff Vinokur, a UCLA biochemistry PhD holder, who has become a science celebrity among children as the host of all the science series on the platform. According to Vinokur, the platform has had more than 400 million views to date and is growing. Indeed, Generation Genius ranked #88 fastest growing company in America on the Inc500 list last year. Vinokur leads the company as founder & CEO, and is joined by co-founder Eric Rollman, an Emmy-award winner for best children’s series and the former president of Marvel TV & Animation.

When Vinokur is on screen, he focuses on making science fun, easy to understand, and conveying passion, akin to what Bill Nye and Mr. Wizard did for earlier generations. As Bill Nye once said, “Science is the key to our future, and if you don’t believe in science, then you’re holding everybody back.”

Dr. Jeff’s journey to the TIME100 list started from his childhood garage lab where he grew crystals and did DIY science experiments before age 10. He notes one of his biggest inspirations was watching the late Steve Irwin, the Crocodile Hunter. Irwin believed that “Education is all about being excited about something. Seeing passion and enthusiasm helps push an educational message.” Dr. Jeff embodies this excitement for STEM in the same spirit as Irwin did for animals.

The TIME100 recognition is not just a business honor for Dr. Jeff, but a testament to the impact he is making in the lives of kids. “The best part is getting messages and pictures from teachers showing the kids having a blast learning with my videos, that’s what it’s all about.”

Jeff’s face and bedazzled lab coat have become famous among kids, courtesy of Generation Genius. “If I wear my bedazzled lab coat I get recognized a lot by kids, but luckily when I don’t I blend in with the crowd, so I feel like I have the best of both worlds right now,” he says, enjoying every bit of it.

