Lollapalooza 2023

While headliners Billie Eilish, Karol G, Kendrick Lamar, The 1975, Odesza, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tomorrow X Together and Lana Del Rey rocked the stage throughout the four-day festival, Morgan Wade’s cheer section caught Us’ attention. Kyle Richards and her eldest daughter, Farrah, were in Chicago on Saturday, August 5, amid the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s separation from Mauricio Umansky. Richards and Wade have denied speculation that they are romantically involved after sparking up an unlikely friendship, poking fun at the rumors in Wade’s new music video.

Plus, Us recently caught up with Olivia Culpo, who showed us how she gets ready for festival season, from hair and beauty to hitting the road.

Watch the video above for the complete Lollapalooza recap!