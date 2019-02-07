What’s an awards season without a little controversy? The Grammy Awards are known to entertain viewers, but when it comes to showstopping — and head-turning — musical rifts, it’s had its fair share.

From Bob Dylan’s 1998 performance that was famously interrupted by New York-based artist Michael Portnoy, to “Blame It On The Rain” duo Milli Vanilli’s award for Best New Artist in 1990, Us Weekly is taking a look back at the most contentious moments in history.

Will Smith, for his part, expressed his frustration after the Recording Academy announced in 1989 that they were debuting a new category — Best Rap Performance — just to reveal it wasn’t going to be televised. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum opted to skip the awards show that year due to the decision.

More recently, recording academy president Neil Portnow came under fire for his controversial comments about women needing to “step up” during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in 2018. Many stars were quick to express their disdain — including Kelly Clarkson. “A confused soul said women need to ‘step up’ their A-game if they wanna start winning and you know what, I’m not even mad at ignorance,” the American Idol alum tweeted at the time. “I’m just gonna kindly point you in the direction of my A-game album I recently dropped.”

