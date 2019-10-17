



It’s officially that time of year! While Hallmark and Lifetime debut nearly 40 original holiday movies each year, Netflix has officially joined the party. Beginning November 1, the streaming giant will begin rolling out original holiday content. From new movies and sequels to special episodes of popular series, they’re not holding back!

Below is Netflix’s star-studded calendar. Mark your calendar now!

Holiday in the Wild (November 1)

Manhattanite Kate Conrad (Kristin Davis) heads to Africa for a solo safari after her son goes to college and her husband suddenly ends their relationship. During a detour through Zambia, she helps pilot Derek Holliston (Rob Lowe) rescue an orphaned baby elephant. Together, they nurse him back to health and she extends her trip through the holidays.

Let it Snow (November 8)

A group of high school seniors find their friendships and love lives colliding during a snowstorm on Christmas Eve. The group includes a stranded pop star, a squad of competitive dancers and a mysterious woman covered in tin foil. Shameik Moore, Odeya Rush, Kiernan Shipka, Jacob Batalon and Joan Cusack star.

Klaus (November 15)

In the animated comedy, the postal academy’s worst student Jesper (Jason Schwartzman) gets stationed on a frozen island above the Arctic Circle. The people are just as cold as the weather and he’s about to give up when he meets local teacher Alva (Rashida Jones) and mysterious carpenter Klaus (J.K. Simmons). These unlikely friendships light up the town.

The Knight Before Christmas (November 21)

After being magically transported to Ohio during the holidays, medieval knight Sir Cole (Josh Whitehouse) meets Brooke (Vanessa Hudgens), a clever science teacher who’s been heartbroken many times. In order to get home, Sir Cole must fulfill his mysterious one true quest; but as the pair gets closer, he’s unsure he wants to go back at all.

Holiday Rush (November 28)

Popular New York DJ Rush Williams (Romany Malco) has been spoiling his four children since they lost their mom, but when he loses his job, everything changes. His producer, Roxy Richardson (Sonequa Martin-Green), and his Aunt Jo (Darlene Love) plan to buy him a new station if they can downsize and live simpler.

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby (December 5)

In the third installment of A Christmas Prince films, Queen Amber (Rose McIver) and King Richard (Ben Lamb) are ready to take time off to prepare for the arrival of their first child. However, when a snowstorm hits Aldovia on Christmas Eve and a 600-year-old sacred truce goes missing, Amber must find the thief before midnight to avoid an ancient curse the looms on her family and the kingdom.

Below, are the holiday episodes and family specials scheduled on Netflix.

SERIES

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays – season 2 (November 8)

Nailed It! Holiday! – season 2 (November 22)

Merry Happy Whatever (November 28)

Sugar Rush Christmas (November 29)

Magic for Humans (December 6)

Lost In Space – season 2 (December 24)

FAMILY

Super Monsters Save Christmas (November 26)

True: Winter Wishes (November 26)

Team Kaylie: Part 2 (December 2)

Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas (December 6)

Alexa & Katie (December 30)

