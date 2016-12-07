No S&M? Universal Pictures debuted a new trailer for Fifty Shades Darker, the second installment in the film franchise based on the bestselling book trilogy by E L James, on Wednesday, December 7.

In the trailer, which you can watch in the video above, Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) asks a scorned Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) to have dinner with him after their split. She reluctantly agrees, telling the hunky business magnate, "Yes, I will have dinner with you because I'm hungry, but we are only talking and that is it."

Things quickly heat up as the former lovers head to a swanky restaurant. While eating their meal, Christian convinces Anastasia to take off her panties underneath the table. Moments later, they're seen in an elevator, where Christian bends down to pick something off the floor before caressing the back of Anastasia's leg as he slowly stands back up.

"This Valentine's Day, slip out of the ordinary," an onscreen message reads as the pair make out in the shower to the soundtrack of Miguel's steamy cover of Beyoncé's "Crazy in Love."

The trailer also teases the novel's masquerade ball and treats viewers to several scenes of a sweaty, shirtless Christian. Surprisingly, it doesn't feature any of the franchise's famous BDSM segments.

Universal Pictures first gave fans a glimpse at the forthcoming film, which is the second in the Fifty Shades of Grey series, in September when it debuted both a 19-second teaser and the first full trailer.

Fifty Shades Darker hits theaters on February 10, 2017.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!