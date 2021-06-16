Shedding those love handles is not easy. Even with a strict workout regime and diet plan, you might feel you’ve hit a dead-end after a while.

If you’re tired of those pockets of fats. Let us tell you something: you aren’t alone! But we’re not just here for moral support – we’re here to introduce you to the solution: you can now lose weight effectively, quickly, and without a doubt, courtesy of the best fat burner on the market today.

We know, we know – fat burners come with a fair share of controversy attached. And in most cases, the hype truly isn’t real as you don’t see results but only side effects. In fact, most brands advertise their fat burners as miracle drugs. Which, in reality, are nothing but harmful ingredients in small portions.

Nonetheless, the best fat burners show actual results, no harmful effects!

Our carefully crafted list ranks the top fat burners out there for you to try as they’re safe, reliable, and super effective. Read on to see how!

Top 5 Best Fat Burners [Reviews]

You and your body deserve a high-quality fat burner that can give you results, without putting you in harm’s way. The best fat burners will be transparent about their ingredient list and third-party test results.

To help you find your weight loss buddy, we’ve handpicked the five best fat burner supplements.

These are some of the pills that have been dominating the market with their high standards and proven efficacy:

#1. PhenQ – Top-Rated, Best Overall & Editor’s Favorite

Brand Overview

Wolfson Berg Limited developed PhenQ after plenty of research on the subject. PhenQ packs the benefits of five different fat burner supplements for weight loss. The proprietary formula of PhenQ has clinically proven benefits.

When you consume PhenQ pills, your body will use sugar and carbs to produce energy. The components in PhenQ allow you to feel fuller for longer.

PhenQ offers free worldwide shipping on select orders. The brand delivered orders from the UK and US in a short span. The best part is that they also have a no-questions-asked 60-day money-back policy in place.

Ingredients

PhenQ is one of the most effective natural fat burners on the market. It combines an array of natural ingredients to give you visible results.

PhenQ chooses a unique formula that can snap fat from your body, without leaving your body demanding energy. This list of ingredients ensures that you have the right recipe by your side for your weight loss goals.

Piperine extract

Nopal

Niacin powder

L-carnitine fumarate

Chromium picolinate

Capsicum extract

Calcium carbonate

Caffeine anhydrous

How Does It Work?

PhenQ works by suppressing your appetite so that you do not indulge in extra munching. This natural fat burner boosts your metabolism by kickstarting thermogenesis in your body. As a result, your body breaks down the accumulated fats by using them as energy sources. In the process, your body also consumes stubborn fat from the waist, belly, hips, and thighs.

This effective and top-quality natural fat burner ensures that no new body fats spring up while you’re on your weight loss journey. Phen Q’s list of active ingredients also promotes muscle mass!

It offers all the essential nutrients to your body to help you lose weight & feel energetic. Some of the ingredients like caffeine anhydrous in this supplement enhance alertness and focus.

What’s more? It leaves you fatigue-free and vibrant.

People claim that PhenQ is also a mood enhancer. Along with halting fat production, some of the ingredients in the supplement have a calming effect.

Dosage

To get the maximum out of this natural fat burner, take it with your breakfast and lunch with a glass of water. The brand recommends two PhenQ pills a day. To avoid lack of sleep during the night, make sure you don’t consume any medications after 3 PM.

Each bottle contains 60 pills and will be enough to last you a month. With two pills a day for the next three months, you’ll start noticing visible results.

Pros

Top-notch quality and effective formula

Adheres to safety standards and all legalities

No known side effects

Suitable for vegans or vegetarians

Easy to swallow pills

Scientifically tested for efficacy

It comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee

Quick absorption

Cons

Not cost-efficient

The company might apply shipping rates on some orders

Available only on the official website

Unsuitable for those below 18 years

Customer Reviews

PhenQ has garnered thousands of reviews over the years. Thankfully, most reviewers claim that they highly recommend this product. No reviews report any severe side effects popping up with the consumption of this natural fat burner.

Reviewers also went ahead to say that PhenQ allows them to feel energetic all day. Surprisingly, many reviews claimed seeing effective results in less than two weeks. Also, the formula captured the attention of vegans too!

#2. LeanBean – Best For Women

Brand Overview

This natural fat burner is exclusively for women struggling with weight loss. With ingredients like garcinia cambogia and green coffee, it aims to provide holistic support in your weight loss journey.

LeanBean has been in the market for quite a while now, and its all-natural formula is pretty enticing. It boosts energy levels, enhances metabolism, and puts a halt to cravings – just what the doctor ordered!

If you place an order with LeanBean before 2 PM, the company will ship the product to you on the same day. As for remaining orders post said time, they will be shipped the very next day. The best part is that LeanBean equips only the best delivery partners for safe and quick deliveries.

Ingredients

LeanBean burns fat by unleashing the thermogenic processes in the user’s body. It includes ingredients that can help the body enter the state of thermogenesis. Unlike other fat burners, this one does not skip vitamins.

This list will give you more insight into the ingredients of LeanBean:

Konjac fiber

Piperine

Choline

Chromium picolinate

Zinc

Garcinia cambogia

Chloride

Turmeric

Green coffee

Vitamin B12

Acai berry

Vitamin B6

How Does It Work?

LeanBean’s formula is typically designed for women. As the website claims, LeanBean’s formula is designed to work from three different angles: according to the brand, the first angle is keeping the hunger pangs at bay.

With many of LeanBean’s ingredients, you’ll experience a feeling of fullness and a reduced temptation to snack. Following suit, LeanBean aims to enhance metabolic function and energy levels.

LeanBean pushes the body towards using the consumed food as a source of energy. Besides, this natural fat-burning formula will help you lose weight, reduce fatigue and tiredness in no time.

In addition to that, LeanBean’s 12 natural ingredients come together to effectively and safely deliver fat-burning results. The presence of the unique ingredient ‘turmeric’ sure raises some eyebrows. However, this spice can help your body with thermogenesis.

Similarly, glucomannan in the pill aids digestion and helps to lose weight. Additionally, the ingredient also helps in suppressing cravings.

Dosage

The LeanBean dosage is straightforward. You have to consume six LeanBean pills a day to achieve the desired results. The dosage is two pills in the morning, daytime, and night. One LeanBean bottle has enough supply to last a month.

Don’t try to double your dose and miss any of it. If you miss any dose, don’t worry. Skip the dosage for that day and resume where you left it.

Pros

Easy to place orders

Shows effective results within three months

Effective diet suppressant

Natural formula

Multiple thermogenic ingredients

90-day money-back guarantee

Manufactured in FDA-approved facilities

Reduces fatigue and powers up the user

Cons

Costly natural fat burning supplement

Results may vary for each user

It contains a small amount of caffeine

Customer Reviews

The users rave about the three-way approach of this fat-burning pill. The testimonies claim that LeanBean helped them feel less bloated without any jitters or side effects. Others state that their weight loss results came in earlier than they expected.

Besides, they didn’t feel any ounce of irritation or mood swings as this product was doing its job. Most of the women liked how LeanBean curbed their dietary habits. Besides, there were no reports of any side effects.

#3. Trimtone – Best Fat Burner for Women Over 40

Brand Overview

Trimtone is one of the fastest weight loss and fat-burning formulas on the market to lose weight. The brand is specifically for women struggling with weight loss issues. Being a 100% natural fat burner in the market, Trimtone has delivered safe and visible results.

The primary aim of this fat burner is to curb your appetite and munching habits. The Swiss Research Labs Limited is behind producing this fat burner. It ignites the process of thermogenesis to speed up metabolism.

Since Trimtone ships its products worldwide, women from all corners of the world can grab them. Besides, the brand also offers conditional free shipping.

Ingredients

Trimtone’s green tea-based formula makes it unique when compared with its rivals.

Trimtone manufacturers understand how all-natural fat burners are the need of the hour, which is they’ve handpicked ingredients to add to this product that provide best results.

These are the ingredients you can find in Trimtone:

Caffeine

Green tea

Glucomannan

Green tea coffee beans

Grains of paradise

How Does It Work?

Trimtone delivers an effective fat-burning formula by including five different and effective natural ingredients. Each ingredient in the pill either helps suppress diet or activates your metabolism.

With the help of caffeine, Trimtone makes sure you have all the energy you need and a good mood to flip that weight on its head! That’s right, the pill prevents emotional eating!

Ingredients in Trimtone also stimulate the body’s potential to burn fats.

Moreover, the pill comes in handy during workouts. By having performance-enhancing components, Trimtone supports an extensive workout schedule. On the flip side, the medication also boosts metabolism to speed up the fat-burning process.

Besides, the pill also activates the production of brown adipose tissue (BAT). It’s also believed that this natural fat burner has ingredients that lower blood pressure. The grains of paradise in this natural fat burner also target abdominal fat effectively!

Dosage

The manufacturers recommend one Trimtone pill every day. One fat burner pill each day for the next couple of months can show surprising results. On an important note, do not try to double the dosage on any day.

This dosage has been curated, keeping in mind the safe quantities of each ingredient. One bottle of Trimtone will last you a month or so.

Pros

It uses a green-tea based safe formula

Induces thermogenic effect for fat burn

Helps regulate blood sugar levels

Users don’t report any side effects as such

Free worldwide shipping policy on select orders

All-natural ingredient list

Follows high standards of manufacturing

Has a 60-day money-back policy

Cons

Difficult to access

Price point towards the expensive category

Vegetarians might not like the gelatine formula

Caffeine content might be unsuitable for some

Customer Reviews

Previous buyers suggest that Trimtone embarks on a compelling fat burn journey with extreme thermogenesis. It rests on the idea of appetite suppression as well. Some of them have spectacular before and after images to brag about Trimtone’s effects.

Users love how safely and gradually Trimtone helps them lose those extra pounds! There were also a few comments about how users felt the urge to no longer munch at odd hours of the day.

Many women were dealing with postnatal weight gain. These women swear by the product in gaining their before-mommy body back!

#4. PrimeShred – Best Thermogenic Fat Burner For Men

Brand Overview

PrimeShred is a hardcore supplement that can hasten the fat-burning capability of your body. The creators of PrimeShred claim that the pill achieves its goals by activating your body for thermogenesis.

The best thing about PrimeShred is that it can help both men and women with their weight loss journey. Muscle Club Ltd is responsible for producing this fat burner, and their product helps you attain a leaner body in just a few months.

PrimeShred also offers free worldwide shipping. You also don’t have to worry about the shipping charges. Upon arrival, if you are unhappy with the product, PrimeShred also takes in refund requests.

Ingredients

As compared to other fat burners in the market, PrimeShred’s list is pretty long. But that’s just how PrimeShred delivers its promises. Every ingredient in PrimeShred’s formula is handpicked, tested, and is of high quality.

Caffeine anhydrous

Cayenne powder

Dimethylethanolamine

Green coffee

Green tea extract

L-theanine

L-tyrosine

Rhodiola rosea root

Vitamin B complex

Bioperine

How Does It Work?

PrimeShreds formula does a great job at speeding up hormone production. To be specific, it boosts the secretion of norepinephrine and epinephrine. These hormones are responsible for converting fat into energy for your body.

Ingredients such as cayenne pepper and green tea extract speed up the rate at which your body burns fat to lose weight. It also includes DMAE and caffeine to boost energy during workouts. Most importantly, the fat-burning supplements carry each ingredient in FDA-approved proportions.

Its ingredients help the body break down stubborn fat and sugar. If you want to maximize the benefits of PrimeShred, consider combining it with a well-constructed diet and a healthy workout regime!

Dosage

You have to consume three PrimeShred capsules at least 20 minutes before breakfast. To consume the pills, swallow them with a glass of water. Alternatively, you can take two capsules with food and another before the workout.

Regardless of whether you work out or not, you should consume the supplement every day. With this dosage, you’ll start noticing results pretty quickly.

People consuming PrimeShred should not exceed the recommended dosage levels.

Pros

Mood enhancing benefits

Induces a restful sleep

Suppresses hunger pangs

Has herbal constituents

Boosts metabolism for a safe fat burn process

Stable fat reduction

No side effects to date

Cons

Your body might take time to adjust to the pill

Some users find it expensive

Customer Reviews

A look into customer testimonials will tell you the effectiveness of this fat-burning formula. Both men and women highlight positive things about the supplement in their review. You’ll spot many reviews claiming that the product helps keep hunger pangs at bay.

Users also claim that PrimeShred has a better and more quick-acting formula than the rest of the products in the market. People who take this supplement before their workout felt a surge of energy running through their bodies!

If you are looking for faster results in less time, this fat burner can help you. You’ll see the reviews overflowing with how many pounds this natural fat burner has allowed them to shed.

#5. Phen24 – Best For Metabolism

Brand Overview

Phen24 is one of those fat-burning pills that deliver results to health-conscious people, without any side effects. A team of experts has developed this formula to facilitate quick metabolism processes.

What makes Phen24 stand out is its round-the-clock active formula that specifically targets fat-burning hurdles in the body during the day and at night with different pills.

This fat-burning pill also reduces the stress levels in the body. Stress levels are one of the key contributors to weight gain. All the ingredients in Phen24 fill you up with the power and energy to carry out your daily chores and workouts.

Phen24 dispatches all its orders within 48 hours of ordering. Besides, they also ship their products in every inch of the world. The brand equips the best delivery channels and uses safe packaging so that you have a great experience.

Ingredients

Phen24 curates its unique fat-burning formula keeping in mind its demographics. Most Phen24 users indulge in dieting and workouts. As a result, they might feel a lack of energy. Most of the pills in the market suppress diet.

Phen24, on the other hand, suppresses diet and also gives you vital energy.

Here’s a complete ingredient list:

Phen24 Day Ingredient List

Caffeine

Cayenne powder

Copper

Guarana extract

Iodine

L-phenylalanine

Manganese

Zinc

Phen24 Night Ingredient List

Vitamins

Hop and Green tea extract

Glucomannan

Ascorbic acid

How Does It Work?

The increase in cortisol levels significantly affects the metabolism process in your body. Cortisol is the primary culprit of stress. You might not be aware of this, but an increase in stress levels is a roadblock to weight loss.

This weight loss supplement works by accelerating your metabolism rate even while you are sleeping. It also works by reducing the cortisol levels in your body. Stress levels are the main target of Phen24.

All the ingredients of this fat-burning supplement interact with the body’s metabolism to act. Also, reducing cortisol levels induces better sleep for the user. And it’s no secret that better sleep is equal to a healthier and fitter body.

Besides, with the inclusion of green tea extract, Phen24 takes its benefits a notch higher. Green tea is one of the best antioxidants that aids weight loss. By and large, the components of Phen24 can tackle that stubborn fat.

Dosage

A single Phen24 package includes two bottles. The daytime bottle consists of 30 capsules. On the other hand, the nighttime bottle has double the number of pills. The manufacturer recommends taking one daytime capsule before your breakfast.

As for the nighttime capsule, you can take two of them 15 minutes before your dinnertime. You should continue taking the product for a full 60 days without any interruptions.

Pros

It speeds up the fat burn

Improves metabolism rate

Enhanced energy levels for workout

Allows the user to sleep better

24 x 7 active fat burn process

Cons

Insufficient dosing of a few ingredients

Unavailable at offline stores

Customer Reviews

Phen24 users said that combining the pill with a strict diet and workout regimen has allowed them to shed a whopping amount of fat. Most of the reviews for the medication were on a positive note. Also, there were no reviewers who experienced severe side effects upon usage.

You’ll notice a couple of reviews that boast about Phen24’s energy-offering capabilities. Most of the reviewers tag it as the best natural fat burner. Not to mention, people found themselves sleeping better and feeling more active throughout the day.

Buyer’s Guide For Fat Burner Supplements

Understanding the best natural fat burners in the market is just half the task. If you want to have an effective yet safe experience with these supplements, a little bit of research is necessary.

Refining through hundreds of fat burners in the market can be exhausting. However, knowing what you should look for can give you an upper hand. This informational guide explores natural fat burners intricately to help you gain some perspective. Keep reading!

Ingredients

Your fat burn journey directly depends on what you consume. Your fat burner supplement might often not have the right ingredients to trigger an effective and safe fat burn. This begs the question: what are the effective and safe ingredients one should look for in a natural fat burner supplement?

The best natural fat burners come with a combination of ingredients. Understanding the components will help you avoid allergies and possible side effects.

Here’s a list of ingredients you should look out for a while buying:

Green Tea Extract : Green tea extract contains essential antioxidants that help in short-term fat burn. It also affects the production of norepinephrine – a hormone that allows your body to lose weight.

Green Coffee Bean Extract : Many research tout that green coffee bean extract is an effective fat burner ingredient. The presence of chlorogenic acid and caffeine lowers blood sugar and reduces appetite.

L-Carnitine : L-carnitine is an amino acid that is responsible for transporting fatty acids to the mitochondria. Multiple studies show that this ingredient can prove to be an effective fat burner in humans.

Caffeine : Caffeine in natural fat burners can promote fat burn and improve alertness in the user. A daily dose of caffeine can increase your metabolism by 3% – 11%.

Garcinia Cambogia : It comes from Malabar tamarind. It is a fat-blocking ingredient that prevents your body from developing fatty enzymes. The element also induces serotonin production, which reduces the feeling of hunger.

Cayenne Pepper Seeds : The role of cayenne pepper seeds is to facilitate the thermogenic process in the body. Your body will try to calm this heat from the consumption of cayenne pepper seeds. As a result, it’ll metabolize the fatty cells.

Benefits Of Fat Burners

If you carefully select the best natural fat burner supplements, you are less likely to have a disappointing experience. Knowing all the benefits of your selection can come in handy for your weight loss goals.

Improved Alertness

Apart from fat-burning abilities, these natural fat burners also improve alertness, all thanks to the caffeine content in these supplements. They can improve your concentration and mood to help you stay on track!

Boost in Energy

Fat burn can be an exhausting journey. All the workouts and diets can strip you of energy. Natural fat burners contain caffeine and other ingredients that prep you for the day.

Consumption of the supplements will feel like you’ve opened a pack of power and prevent you from feeling fatigued and lethargic.

Appetite Suppression

When you are trying to lose weight, you might resort to various diets and strenuous workouts. The best natural fat burners will keep the hunger pangs at bay.

For example, green tea coaxes the body for leptin production. Leptin is a hormone that signals the brain that your stomach is full.

Enhanced Metabolism

The primary aim of these supplements is to enhance metabolism. Metabolism accounts for all the chemical reactions in the body.

It’s ideal to pick a fat burner that boosts the metabolic rate in your body. A high metabolic rate will help you shed fat faster.

How Do They Work?

Natural fat burners target your body fat by adopting a multi-faceted approach.

These approaches include:

Triggering thermogenesis

Efficiently burning fat

Boosting energy levels

Enhancing the body’s metabolism

Promoting a feeling of fullness and suppressing appetite

Regulating critical hormones

This is how fat burner supplements aid weight loss. Each of these methods will induce weight loss and burn fat at its source. Some of these will also boost your energy to help prep you up for a beasty workout!

By helping you sleep better, these supplements also make sure that your weight loss process is on track. You might not be aware, but lack of sleep is one of the primary culprits behind all that weight gain.

The best natural fat burners either work by regulating hormones or suppressing appetite. In any case, remember that each supplement has its own way of working.

Who Should Use Natural Fat Burners?

As of 2016, over 39% of adults aged over 18 are obese. Millions of people try to gear up their weight loss goals with extensive diet and workout. Even after so many efforts, some people fail to lose more than a few pounds or inches.

If you are struggling to lose weight even after diets and workouts, natural fat burners are the perfect solution. Moreover, people who are well above the healthy body mass index (BMI) levels may find it hard to lose weight and should, therefore, consider this solution.

These best natural fat burners work in tandem with your healthy lifestyle. If you feel heavy workouts and an extreme diet is not your thing, natural fat burners are ideal for you!

Alternatively, if the diet and workout leave you exhausted and snappy all day, using natural fat burners is a viable option.

FAQs About Fat Burners

Are you having second thoughts or doubts regarding the best natural fat burners? This section will answer all the common questions about natural fat burners. Here are some frequently asked questions on the internet, and you might probably have the same in mind:

Q. What Ingredients Should I Avoid In Natural Fat Burners?

In recent years, FDA and other third-party bodies have called out several brands for using malicious ingredients. For this reason, you should be mindful of the ingredients in your products!

Try to avoid natural fat burners with the following ingredients:

Conjugated linoleic acid

Higenamine

Phentermine

Virdis

Different synephrine forms

Exogenous ketones

Q. How Do I Understand If My Fat Burner Is Working?

Once you buy the best natural fat burner for your health goals, give it at least two to three weeks. Once this period is over, don’t hesitate to measure your results. The weighing scales play a significant role, but they tell only half the story.

You are burning fat if:

Your energy levels are stable

You look leaner than before

Cravings for sugar and oily foods have diminished

You can work out for longer

Q. Do Natural Fat Burners Facilitate Safe Fat Loss?

Yes. The best natural fat burners include healthy ingredients and avoid using anything that harms your health. These fat burners can increase your metabolism and facilitate natural weight loss.

They derive the ingredients naturally, and the risks are relatively much lower. Since they are free of artificial ingredients, these natural ingredients do not trigger allergies or insomnia. Some of these natural supplements can also improve sleep quality and alertness in the user.

Q. How To Maximize the Efficiency Of Fat Burners?

Regularly consuming fat burners can aid in weight loss. However, to get rid of that stubborn fat, the fat burners might need some help.

Here are some ways to maximize the efficiency of fat burners:

Create a strict weight loss plan

Consume a balanced and nutritional diet

Workout regularly

Be consistent with your diet, workout, and supplement intake

Q. Where Should I Purchase Natural Fat Burning Supplements?

We highly recommend purchasing natural fat burners from a certified seller or online merchant. These days, most natural fat burner brands are available online. It’s better to buy directly from official websites or reputed e-commerce stores.

A verified seller will uphold the money-back guarantee promise. Not only that, but a verified seller will also offer nothing but the best quality. Alternatively, if your natural fat burner is a prescription drug, you can even find it in pharmacies.

Conclusion – Which Is The Best Fat Burner for Weight Loss?

A natural fat burner supplement can offer you phenomenal results. Such a product can launch a full-blown attack on the stubborn layers of fat stored in your body.

However, you should bear in mind that these changes won’t come overnight.

Moreover, a healthy lifestyle is one of the most critical parts of fat burn. If you think that these fat burners can push your body towards weight loss single-handedly, you are mistaken!

The best natural fat burners will add to the already healthy activities you perform. To get the best results, you have to combine these supplements with a calorie-restricted diet and a strict workout regime.

Not only will these supplements help you lose the excess fat, but they also power you up for an extreme workout.

We’ve curated the buyer’s guide keeping in mind every information you’ll need while buying the best natural fat burners. According to our research, PhenQ is the best fat burner on the market.