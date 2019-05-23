Breaking down the evidence. Rebecca Zahau: An ID Murder Mystery investigates the tragic death of Rebecca Zahau, who took her own life days after her boyfriend’s 6-year-old son Max Shacknai died at his father’s Coronado, California, home.

“Police suspect guilt over Max’s death drove Rebecca to take her own life, but a myriad of peculiar clues and troubling evidence suggest a more sinister possibility. Was Rebecca Zahau murdered?” the press release asks.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek, one of the lawyers, Keith Greer, breaks down why Max’s mother, Dina Shacknai, is a possible suspect.

“There was an eyewitness who put Dina Shacknai at the Spreckels mansion near the time of the murder that evening,” he said. “Dina had a very good motive for murder if she believed that Rebecca was involved in her son’s death.”

Greer added: “In addition to that, her sister, Nina, admitted that she was there that evening.”

Rebecca Zahau: An ID Murder Mystery airs on Investigation Discovery Monday, May 27, at 9 p.m. ET.

