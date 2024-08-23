Sabrina Carpenter celebrated the Friday, August 23, release of her new album, Short n’ Sweet, by debuting the music video for “Taste” with Jenna Ortega as her costar.

The song lyrics for “Taste” serve as warning to an ex’s newest lover, with Carpenter breezily reminding a new girl on the scene that she was there first.

“Oh, I leave quite an impression, five feet to be exact,” Carpenter sings. “You’re wonderin’ why half his clothes went missin’, my body’s where they’re at.”

The second verse doubles down on the concept, and Carpenter sings, “He pins you down on the carpet, makes paintings with his tongue / Hе’s funny, now all his jokes hit different, guеss who he learned that from?”

Ortega plays the new lover of Carpenter’s ex in the horror movie-inspired music clip. The actress is busted in the shower with the ex, a play on the famous horror scene from the 1960 film, Psycho.

Ahead of the music video, Carpenter, 25, teased the meaning behind the song, which features the lyrics, “You’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissing you,” as she warns the woman her ex has moved on with about her lasting presence.

In an interview with Paper magazine published on Wednesday, August 21, Carpenter addressed whether she is ever reluctant to write about certain topics given the scrutiny that surrounds her personal life and shared the “scary truth” with the outlet.

“I will write any song,” she explained. “It doesn’t mean I’ll put it out, but I’ll write it. I think the series of unfortunate events I’ve encountered in relationships are no secret to people who know me or think they know me.”

Carpenter also assured that her new album includes something for every type of fan.

“If your favorite song is ‘Espresso,’ then you’ll have another song that you love. And if your favorite song is ‘Please, Please, Please,’ you’ll have another song that you love. And if you hate both of those songs, then listen to a different album,” she quipped. “I’m grateful for the people for tuning in, whether it be 10 years ago, five years ago, yesterday or tomorrow, in two years. There’s definitely some people that are still not tuned in. I plan on tuning them in.”

Short n’ Sweet has already generated two major hits with the singles “Espresso” and “Please, Please, Please.” The latter became Carpenter’s first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in June, while the former peaked at No. 3.

Carpenter’s June music video for “Please, Please, Please” starred another A-lister: her boyfriend, Barry Keoghan. The couple kept his appearance in the project under wraps until its release, with the actor, 31, portraying Carpenter’s problematic love interest.

“He loved the song. He’s obsessed with the lyrics, and I’m so grateful for that,” Carpenter told Variety earlier this month. “I don’t want to sound biased, but I think he’s one of the best actors of this generation. So getting to see him on the screen with my song as the soundtrack made the video better and all the more special.”