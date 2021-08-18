American gamblers now have more choice in online gambling than ever, even with restrictive laws. So, with a vast array of online gambling sites that accept U.S. players, how do you pick the best online gambling site?

In this article, we will help you with top choices that stand out from the rest. You can pick one that adds value to any user experience and, most importantly, suits your preference.

So, here is our list of the best online casino options for you.

Top 5 Best Online Casinos & Gambing Sites

It is easy to get lost among the vast choices of casino sites. Furthermore, a new site pops up every other day, which can make it even more challenging. So, after meticulous research, we are presenting to you the list of the best casino sites.

Please take a look at them before you put your money in an online gaming site. Furthermore, we have included what each of the chosen sites offers. We have also created a list of pros and cons to help you understand the opportunities and obstacles of each casino.

#1. Las Atlantis Casino: Best Real Money Online Casino

Las Atlantis Casino is the most recent launch by Infinity Media Group LTD. If you are into gaming, you probably would have heard of their popular games. They include Slots Empire, El Royale, and Red Dog Casino.

We picked this as our top choice for various reasons; but, most importantly, we picked it because of its banking methods. If you choose to try this one, you will get over 200 online slots. It includes video poker titles, specialty games, and table games.

Las Atlantis Casino has about 250 real money casino games, including video poker, live studios, and online slots. Their massive selection comes with regular updates, access to new RTG, classic titles, among others. So, you will never get bored of this site.

Furthermore, this site offers VIP rewards to high-volume players. So, if you have VIP status, you can ask for higher withdrawal limits. Plus, you can benefit from their special bonuses that change constantly.

Highlights

What makes Las Atlantis Casino one of the best casino sites? Here are some of its defining features that make it stand out among the competition:

Safety

Las Atlantis Casino is one of the few online casino companies that offer safe and legit games. So, you can provide your bank details and trade with them without having to worry.

In addition, they also offer several reliable options when it comes to banking. You can choose to make transactions with Las Atlantis Casino using Visa or Mastercard. They even accept cryptocurrencies.

Gaming Options

This online casino offers a wide range of gaming options. You can enjoy playing any of the 200+ slots, table games, specialty games, and video poker titles.

Some of their popular games include blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. Therefore, with Las Atlantis Casino, you can be sure you will have a lot of fun.

Bonuses and Promotions

Along with a vast assortment of gaming options, Las Atlantis Casino offers a wide range of bonuses. It includes welcome bonuses, reloads bonuses, and monthly promotions.

In addition to a $14,000 welcome bonus, they also offer a four-tiered reload bonus. Plus, they have a Game of the Month offer. You can also subscribe to their VIP program for more bonuses and promotions.

Easy to Use

Las Atlantis Casino has a simple user interface that can be easy to use even if you are new to casino sites. Furthermore, all of the icons, buttons, and everything related to the user interface is extremely straightforward.

Moreover, it is very easy to sign up with Las Atlantis Casino as well. All you have to do is visit their official website and click on “Sign Up” or “280% Welcome Offer.”

Cash Out Winnings

You can withdraw all of your winnings with Las Atlantis by quick and reliable payout methods. All you have to do is request withdrawal back to your credit card.

They provide numerous payout methods, including Bitcoins. Moreover, they do not charge any fees for your payouts. Depending on your chosen payment method, you will receive your money in one to five days.

Pros

You can trade using Visa, Mastercard, Amex, and Bitcoin

Mobile site is fully compatible with iOS and Android devices

Zero fees on payouts

Robust VIP features

Easy to use user interface

Cons

Payout limit is low at $2,500

Some specialty games are not great

#2. Super Slots: Best Selection of Slot Games

Super Slots casino is a colorful, user-friendly, and fun website that players around the world enjoy. The Support Slot Casino is a parent company that has been in the online gaming industry since 1991. This casino site is popular for numerous reasons, which we shall discuss in this review section.

First, they have an excellent collection of entertaining online casino games that you cannot find anywhere else. Some of these games come from software giants such as Nucleus Gaming, Concept Gaming, and Betsoft Gaming.

If you are looking for a variety of slot games, this can be the perfect choice for you. It has over 190 slot titles to choose from. Also, it has two live dealer casinos — Fresh Deck and ViG.

People from 180 countries use Super Slots casinos. Moreover, they accept players from the United States, as they have a license in Panama. Plus, they offer safe payment methods via trusted intermediaries.

Highlights

Let us look at some of the most important features of Super Slots.

User-Friendly Website

Super Slots has decades of experience in the online gaming industry. So, they are well aware of the things that can make a gaming website user-friendly and entertaining. The website has numerous promotions, deposit options, and payouts that you can access easily.

Moreover, the website is colorful and entertaining. So, you can easily navigate all of the options across the site.

Customer Support

Super Slots offer users excellent customer support services. They have a team of experts who can help you with any queries or trouble while using their site.

This online casino also offers support email and live chat options. They respond instantly in English to members over chat, email, or phone service.

Bonus Codes and Promotions

You can boost your bankroll with Super Slots casino bonuses and promotions. They offer a lucrative welcome deal and several daily, weekly, and monthly reload offers.

New players can get up to a 300% bonus of up to $2,000 on the first three deposits. Additionally, they have a very small minimal deposit, which is only $25.

Top Table and Card Games

Super Slots offers eight different varieties of table games. You can play American Roulette or European Roulette. Plus, you can play alternatives like Common Draw Roulette, Vegas Roulette, and Zoon Roulette.

Moreover, these games are available in enhanced graphics. Also, if you prefer table poker, there are some interesting choices for you as well. Some of them are Pai Gow Poker, Triple Edge Poker, Oasis Poker, and Caribbean Stud Poker.

Live Dealer Games

Super Slots has two live casinos. Both of the live options offer versions of roulette, baccarat, and blackjack. Moreover, they are extremely fun and reliable.

Also, live casino black offers few exclusive slots. You can check them out and discover new ways of enjoying casino sites.

Pros

Over 190 slot titles available

Accepts credit cards, bank transfers, and cryptocurrencies

Excellent customer support services

Quick payouts

Two live dealer casinos — ViG and Fresh Deck

Cons

No VIP program

Limits on daily winnings in one million dollars

#3. Wild Casino: Best Welcome Bonus

Next up on our list of the best casino sites, we have Wild Casino. This site is a trusted and entertaining online casino launched in 2017. Commission.bz, the group that owns Sportsbetting.ag and BetOnline, owns Wild Casino as well.

In this review, we will look at the features that make this gaming site stand out from the rest. First, let us start with how secure Wild Casino is. This top-rated site has a Panama license and accepts players from numerous countries, including the U.S.

This online casino also offers various exciting and exclusive bonus codes for new and existing players. You will get reloads every month after you sign up with them. Plus, they conduct weekly tournaments and various other exciting gameplay offers.

Furthermore, Wild Casino offers a wide range of game selections. The selection ranges from real money online slots to video poker. Also, they have over 400 popular casino games for you to choose from.

Highlights

Below are some of the most prominent features of Wild Casino.

Bonuses and Promotions

Wild Casino offers numerous exclusive promotions and bonuses for new players. Once you register with them, you can access the existing bonus and promotions as well.

They also offer various favorable deals as a welcoming offer for new users. You can use it for specific slots, video poker machines, and table games. With only a $20 minimum deposit, you can access all of this with a 30X playthrough.

Customer Support

Thousands of online gamblers prefer Wild Casino for numerous reasons, including their excellent customer support. You can contact their customer service to increase your limits as well.

They are available via email and live chat to members. Plus, they respond to all of your queries within 4 to 24 hours via email. Moreover, they offer customer support in English.

Reliable Banking Options

You will have many banking options to choose from while making deposits and taking the payouts. If you want to play for real money, the payment methods can be very convenient for you.

They accept Visa, Mastercard, bank wire, bank transfer, and eCheck methods. Also, they accept money orders, cashier checks, and Person-to-Person, which is not a common payment option in other casino sites.

Cryptocurrency Deposit Methods

Wild Casino accepts many cryptocurrencies for your deposits. You can safely deposit your cryptocurrency in your online casino account. Moreover, all transactions get verified through blockchain technology.

Some of the popular cryptocurrencies they offer are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ripple. They also offer lower minimums and greater maximums methods.

Simple Sign Up and Login

You can create an account with Wild Casino with a few simple steps. The process is pretty straightforward with the user-friendly website.

All you have to do is visit their official website and click on “Join Now”. After that, you will have to give some information about yourself, pick a bonus code, and make your deposit to get started.

Pros

Large welcome bonus with a low deposit offered

Excellent slots from top providers like Platypus gaming, Nucleus, and Betsoft

Six real-time games

Accepts cryptos, credit cards, bank wires, and more

Quick payouts without substantial limit

Cons

Bank wires and checks have a small withdrawal fee

No VIP clubs or perks

#4. Betway: Best Loyalty Program

Betway Casino is our next pick for the best casino sites that offer various impressive features. We have picked this site for numerous reasons, which we shall discuss in this section. This casino is one of the most secure and reliable casino sites, yet it is very entertaining.

This casino has been in operation for over ten years. This established gaming site offers zero-cost withdrawal for players who want to withdraw their winnings. Betway, launched in 2004, has over 435 online casino games.

Betway Casino has an online casino, a mobile casino, and a live casino. It also links to the Betway sportsbook, bingo site, and poker room. You can bet on all major forms of gambling, including eSports.

However, Microgaming is the only software developer that has a selection of games available at this casino. Nonetheless, it offers over 500 slot games and over 100 other games online. Plus, it has Mega Moolah Slots as well.

Highlights

Let us go through some of the most important features of Betway. We have highlighted them below:

Welcome Bonus

Betway offers an amazing welcome bonus for new players. If you want to sign up and start playing with Betway, you will receive a $30 bonus and a 300% bingo bonus.

Moreover, you will only have to deposit $10 into your account, and gambling more with Betway can unlock more bonuses.

Gaming Options

This online casino offers about 475 different gaming options. So, you can never get bored of this casino. Moreover, all of the games are so interesting that they will keep you entertained for hours on end.

The staggering number of games include fixed and progressive jackpots. It includes Mega Moolah Slots, King Cashalot, Major Millions, and Gold Factory Slots.

Tier Benefits

Betway offers an impressive loyalty scheme. Every time you bet at their sites, you will acquire more points, and you can convert the points into benefits. It offers a six-tier program, with each tier having different levels of advantages.

The tiers are blue tier, bronze tier, silver tier, gold tier, platinum tier, and black tier. Blue tier offers a live stream, and all of the tiers offer various advantages. Also, the black tier offers VIP events, 80% bonus points, and highest priority withdrawals.

Payment Options

You can withdraw money from Betway via Neteller, Visa, Visa Debit, Skrill, PayPal, and more. It will take about 28 to 49 hours for e-wallets, 3 to 5 days for debit and credit cards, and 3 to 7 days for bank transfers.

In addition, you can deposit into your Betway account using Mastercard, Skrill, and more. You can also bank wire transfer and send a check to make deposits.

Customer Service

You can contact customer service to increase your limits if you are a Platinum, Black, or VIP member. Also, you can reach them via their customer support website or email address.

Moreover, they offer toll-free numbers for your queries. You will receive answers to your questions and grievances within a few hours via email. You can also choose live chat for immediate solutions.

Pros

eCOGRA audits Betway

Offers over 400 video slots

Higher withdrawal limits

Includes sportsbook and eSports

Has six popular live dealer casino games

Cons

Requires 50x rollover

Limits on tiers other than black and platinum

#5. All British Casino: Best Payout Site

The final option on our list of the best online casinos is the All British Casino. This online casino, launched in 2013, is one of the fastest-growing online casinos with players from all around the world. It is a user-friendly site with multi-provider site features that has numerous best software developers.

With this online casino, you can enjoy the authentic land-based casino in the comfort of your home. It contains over 70 evolution-powered games that you can access 24/7. You can choose a game with low, regular, and high limits.

Furthermore, All British Casino is mobile-friendly. So, you can easily access it via iOS and Android browsers. It shrinks assortments when moving to smaller screens and offers an excellent user-friendly experience.

Also, Microgaming, a leader in the industry, contributes to every game in this casino except for the live casino. It also offers an excellent assortment of classic slots and progressive jackpots and includes Mega Moolah.

Highlights

We have highlighted some defining features of this online casino site below:

Banking Options

All British Casino offers several banking options for their players. It offers various localized payment solutions to increase convenience.

This site accepts Visa, Mastercard, bank transfer, Skrill, Neteller, and Boku. However, these options are for deposits only, since you will have to request a bank transfer for withdrawals.

Bonuses and Promotions

Bonuses are an important factor to look for when calculating the profitability of a casino. Therefore, it is important to check what bonuses and promotions All British Casino offers.

This online casino offers a welcome bonus and a 100% match to $100 with an additional 100 free spins. It also offers a Tuesday VIP raffle and more.

Mobile Compatibility

All British Casino provides excellent mobile compatibility. If you are looking to access extremely mobile-friendly casino games, this can be the perfect choice for you.

You can create accounts with All British Casino and play your favorite games from any browser. Moreover, you do not have to download any games in their offerings.

Customer Service

All British Casino offers reliable customer service options. Therefore, you can contact them for inputs on any of your questions on account, bonus, payment, and security.

You can reach them via email, telephone, and live chat. However, the customer support service is available only between 7 am and 1 am GMT.

Pros

Extremely mobile compatible

Reduced wagering requirements

Increased deposit limits for more convenient play

Exclusive cashback deals

Customer-friendly support service

Cons

No games are available for free play

Customer support is not available 24/7

How We Made the List of Online Casinos

Before making this list of the best casinos sites, we considered several factors. This step is crucial since it ensures you can bet safely and have a lot of fun while doing so. So, how did we make this list?

First, we picked all of the popular casino sites and researched them. Then, we considered the user experience of the platforms from various sources. This includes several third-party sources as well.

Next, we analyzed all of our research data and eliminated the casino sites that did not meet our high standards. In the end, we handpicked only the best. Now, we have the top five online gambling sites.

What We Looked For?

Below is a brief description of the things we considered while making this list. So, here is what we looked for:

You will have to provide various personal information, including your banking information. Therefore, we prioritized sites that value users’ privacy and security.

Casino sites should be as much fun as real casinos. Therefore, we looked for sites that provide excellent site layout and design, which does not hinder your experience in any way.

We also looked for how the sites treat their players. We made sure all of the sites on this list are rewarding and lucrative.

Next, we considered the number of games the sites offered. The larger the assortment of games, the more fun it will be for users.

Finally, we looked for how user-friendly the site’s customer support service is. We ensured they provide their players with a comfortable service when there is a problem or query.

How to Pick The Top Online Casino?

Online casinos are becoming many people’s favorite way to spend free time. The online casino industry is growing rapidly due to its extreme popularity.

Game developers are releasing new sites with every passing day. However, many of them are interesting, attractive, and very entertaining. The number of online casinos available in the market is probably 50 times bigger than a decade ago.

Although options can be a good thing, too many options can make it more difficult to find something that is the most suitable for you. So, we have created this buyer’s guide to help you choose only the best.

So, consider the factors mentioned below before starting your online adventure.

Licensing

Online casinos must have a license from governmental authorities or an independent organization. While not all online casinos have it, the reputed ones will definitely have a license.

You can find more details on the authorities that provide licenses online. However, if you do not have time to go through all of the details, you can check for license displays on the website.

This step is an excellent way to ensure you are depositing your money at the right place. Some important organizations to look for are the U.K. Gambling Commission, Gibraltar Gambling Commissioner, and Malta Gambling.

Loyalty Programs

The best online casinos offer loyalty schemes where you will have rewards for playing regularly. Different online gambling sites offer different models of the loyalty program. Although some are more beneficial than others, they all bring something profitable to the table.

Therefore, it is important to check out what the site offers before making it your go-to playing site. If you find any loyalty program useful and better than its competitors’ offers, you can go with the site.

Although it does not provide much value for small-time players, it is better to have some extra elements in your game. This can level up your game and make it more fun and interesting.

User Experience

Most online casino sites do not have space for users to leave a comment on their experience. However, you can find more information on their experience across various third-party sites. These include review sites, social media, and online forums.

So, you can go through these sources and understand better what users feel about the casino websites. Moreover, you can know about any complaints and concerns about privacy, payouts, and confiscated funds.

So, make sure to pick a casino site that offers an exceptional user experience, which is not hard to find with such high competition in the industry. Therefore, you can do a little research before settling for a site.

Payment Options

Pick an online casino that offers secure payment options. It is vital to use an intermediate for payments that you trust.

Most online casinos accept Visa, Mastercard, and PayPal for deposits. Also, if you do not want to use any intermediates, you can request a direct bank transfer. However, it takes more time for payouts for bank transfers.

Nonetheless, it is only a matter of two days. Plus, you should choose the most convenient payment method for your requirements. So, consider this factor before choosing an online casino.

How Do Online Casinos Work?

How can you be sure if the online casino is fair? If you have asked yourself this question, you are on the right path.

Although we cannot guarantee you 100% assurance they will be fair, we can tell you how it works. All of the gambling games you play at online casinos work on Random Number Generators (RNG). Moreover, the casinos check the numbers regularly, and independent bodies verify them.

The software is fully randomized, and no one can influence it from the inside or the outside. On the other hand, most online casino owners and employees do not have the means to tamper with RNG even if they want to.

Therefore, you do not have to worry too much about fairness when playing online casinos. Plus, you are safer gambling online in terms of fairness than in land-based casinos.

Benefits of Online Casinos

Many people prefer online casinos over real, land-based casinos. So, why is this? In this section, we will take a look at some of the benefits of online casinos.

Time-Saving

Obviously, it takes a lot of time to reach a local gambling site, but it takes only a few clicks to get to an online casino. So, it saves you a lot of time at the start.

Moreover, if you have to visit a local casino, you will have to dress up, reach the location, and register to get inside. After that, you may have to wait in line for an empty seat.

Furthermore, if there is not a casino in your town or city, you will have to travel for miles. Therefore, online casinos are available to anyone with internet access.

Convenience

You can play online casinos anywhere at any time. Unlike a land-based casino, you are not tied to an actual place and a timetable.

So, you can play online casinos while traveling, at the beach, on your couch, or during your break times at work. They are open 24/7 for you to have fun anytime you like.

More Gaming Options

One of the major reasons why casino players chose online casinos is because they offer greater game selection. Online gambling offers hundreds of games in one place, which can easily outweigh what land-based casinos offer.

They provide numerous innovative games other than the regular blackjack or roulettes, including slots and live to bet.

Better Bonuses

There is more competition among online casinos than land-based options. Therefore, as a player, you are more likely to benefit from online casinos than land-based casinos.

Moreover, online options are better since they offer numerous exclusive and lucrative bonuses and promotions. Therefore, you can get better bonuses from online casinos than traditional casinos.

Online Casinos: FAQs

If you have any doubts regarding the best online casinos, hopefully this section can help you. We have answered some of the most commonly asked questions below.

Q. Is my real money safe at online casinos?

Yes, your money is completely safe in an online casino as long as it is a reputed website. You should only worry when the online casinos do not have proper licensing or do not adhere to regulations.

Moreover, depositing your money with online casinos is as safe as shopping online. Therefore, you will have to take care of banking methods and nothing more.

Q. Do online casinos offer fair games?

Online casinos undergo tremendous scrutiny before they make a good reputation among players. Moreover, third parties and government authorities constantly audit online casinos for their fairness.

Plus, all of the random number generators are completely arbitrary, and nobody can rig them easily. They also undergo independent testing for random number generation.

Q. Are casino winnings taxable?

Yes, any money you win gambling or wagering through online or offline modes is taxable. It does not apply only to game shows and racetracks, as it applies to card games and even bingo as well.

Moreover, you must report all gambling winnings to the IRS. So, in most cases, an online casino can take 25% of your winnings for IRS taxes before paying you.

Q. Are online casino games addictive?

Yes, online gambling can be very addictive. Moreover, it is more addictive than land-based gambling since it is easier to hide. It is also easier to reach and access.

Additionally, it takes a longer time for people to realize online gambling addiction since it does not disrupt social activities like land-based gaming. Generally, friends and family cannot be aware of this problem since it is such a solitary experience.

Therefore, we advise you to set limits on your casino time. Plus, keep a gambling diary, avoid high-risk situations, and do not chase losses.

Q. Are casino games all about luck?

Yes, they are all about luck. However, it does require some planning and strategizing. Also, you can always effectively minimize loss and maximize profit by playing safely.

In Conclusion: Authentic Online Casinos with Best Offers?

You can find hundreds, if not thousands, of online gambling sites when you search for online casinos. Most of these sites are not worth your time or money. So, you can check out these carefully handpicked best online casinos on this list.

Moreover, with the guide, you will not have to waste your time on less entertaining websites. Also, you do not have to risk your safety using websites that do not offer privacy and security to their players. Our recommendation for you would be to try Las Atlantis Casino for their great user interface and experience.

So, pick one of our suggestions, and it can become your go-to playing site.