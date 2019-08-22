



The MTV Video Music Awards may be intended to celebrate the best music videos of the year, but sometimes, the celebrity couples steal all of the attention. Us Weekly is looking back at the iconic duos who attended the show together — including some you may have forgotten about!

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears

Two years before calling it quits, the twosome looked more in love than ever at the 2000 VMAs.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who tied the knot in 2008, gave each other sweet shoutouts in their acceptance speeches as they took home the awards for Best Female Video and Best Rap Video, respectively, at the 2004 show.

Eva Longoria and Nelly

While it’s unclear if the Desperate Housewives star and the rapper ever actually dated, they were a picture-perfect duo on the carpet in 2005.

Jennifer Lopez and Diddy

J. Lo’s then-boyfriend was by her side as she took home the Moonman for Best Dance Video in 2000.

“Baby! You see this!” the “Waiting for Tonight” singer gushed during her acceptance speech as the camera panned to Diddy.

Carson Daly and Jennifer Love Hewitt

The former TRL host joked that he “made” a dress for the I Know What You Did Last Summer star to wear as they walked the carpet together at the 1998 VMAs. While they split a year later, Hewitt shared a throwback photo from the show in 2018.

“In honor of the VMA red carpet tonight. This was my VMA moment,” she wrote alongside the photo via Instagram. “Someone said that hair was cute. We are no longer friends lol. Wow that was a long time ago. #throwback #vmaredcarpet #ifeeloldaf.”

Benji Madden and Paris Hilton

Seven years before he married current wife Cameron Diaz, the Good Charlotte rocker had the heiress by his side at the 2008 VMAs.

For even more couples at the VMAs, watch the video above!

Hosted by Sebastian Maniscalco, the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards air on MTV Monday, August 26, at 8 p.m. ET.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!