10 Best Albums of 2019

1. Billie Eilish, ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’

At just 17, Eilish became a household name with her masterpiece of a debut. Equal parts eerie and delicate, the millennial favorite tackles America’s Xanax crisis, samples The Office and just about demolishes pop music stereotypes. She’ll be around for years to come. Duh.

Honorable Mentions: Happiness Begins by the Jonas Brothers, Free Spirit by Khalid, Cheap Queen by King Princess, Girl by Maren Morris, Ghosteen by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Heard It in a Past Life by Maggie Rogers, Late Night Feelings by Mark Ronson, Western Stars by Bruce Springsteen and Walk Through Fire by Yola.