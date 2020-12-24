1. Taylor Swift, ‘Folklore’

The world had no idea what Swift had up her sleeve at the beginning of quarantine. Then, one hot summer day, she unleashed a masterpiece with less than 24 hours’ notice. Within the first few seconds, the ever-evolving singer declared that she was “on some new s–t,” an understatement for an album unlike any in her catalog. Gone were the days of country and pop as Folklore ushered in minimalism and tunes about characters that Swift dreamt up in her more-brilliant-by-the-day mind. Little did we know her next surprise was right around the corner.

Honorable Mentions: Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG; Ariana Grande, Positions; Megan Thee Stallion, Good News; Mac Miller, Circles; Bruce Springsteen, Letter to You; Run the Jewels, RTJ4; Chris Stapleton, Starting Over; Taylor Swift, Evermore