3. Dua Lipa, ‘Future Nostalgia’

If there was one good thing that happened in 2020, it was the resurgence of disco — and Lipa carried the torch. On her excellent second album, the London native proved that she is here for the long haul with upbeat earworms like “Don’t Start Now” and “Levitating.” If the sequel that she’s set to drop in 2021 is even half as good, we’re in for a much better year already.