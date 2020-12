4. Rina Sawayama, ‘Sawayama’

The Japanese-British newcomer’s debut is utterly chaotic. But somehow, someway, she managed to effortlessly blend the bubblegum-pop sounds made popular by Britney Spears and ‘NSync in the ‘00s with heavy metal, R&B, electronic and, well, just about every other genre under the sun. Trust Us, it works.