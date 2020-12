5. Bob Dylan, ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’

Nearly six decades into his illustrious career, the Nobel Prize-winning songwriter released one of his best albums to date. Across 10 tracks, he brought respite in a time of uncertainty, telling multidimensional stories in a way that only he can. If there’s only one song you listen to this December, make sure it’s “Key West (Philosopher Pirate),” a nearly 10-minute ballad about an outlaw who, like Dylan, has seen it all.