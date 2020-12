9. Chloe x Halle, ‘Ungodly Hour’

On their pitch-perfect second album, the Bailey sisters proved that they are so much more than Beyoncé’s protégées — and avoided the music industry’s dreaded sophomore slump in the process. The duo showed artistic growth with slinky songs like “Do It” and the title track, elevating them to new heights after playing it safe on their 2018 debut, The Kids Are Alright.