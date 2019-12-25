10. ‘Fixer Upper’

Premiering in 2013, this HGTV series quickly became a flagship for the network with stars Chip and Joanna Gaines to thank. The Waco, Texas, couple rose to fame by taking dilapidated structures across the state and turning them into sought-after homes. Since the show’s premiere, the couple have expanded their family. Kids Drake, Ella, Duke and Emmie were prominently featured on the show — which arguably made America fall in love with the family. The series ended in 2018, however, when the coupled announced they were pregnant again with Crew.