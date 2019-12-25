4. ‘Queer Eye’

You came into my life and my world never looked so bright! It’s hard to believe that Netflix’s Queer Eye reboot has only been around since 2018, considering the way it made complete stars out of its Fab Five and already completed four season plus one in Japan. The new Fab Five — Bobby Berk (interior design), Karamo Brown (culture), Tan France (fashion), Antoni Porowski (food and wine) and Jonathan Van Ness (grooming) — have transcended the show to become role models in their own right and singlehandedly boosted Kleenex sales. (OK, that’s not true but there’s a lot of crying involved if you’re gonna watch Queer Eye.)