5. ‘Jersey Shore’
Premiering just before the turn of the decade, Jersey Shore was MTV’s shiny new pony (next to Teen Mom and 16 and Pregnant, of course). The Hills and The City would both soon end, but there in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, shots were being poured and punches were being thrown every which way you turned. The cast — which included Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, DJ Pauly D, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese, Sammi Gianacola and Angelina Pivarnick — moved on with their lives but left the world with countless memes, “smushing,” GTL, and so, so many hours of entertainment.Back to top