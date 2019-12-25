Best of Decade

10 Best Reality TV Shows of the 2010s Decade 

Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Blake Shelton The Voice Best Reality Shows
 Trae Patton/NBC
6. ‘The Voice’

The world has never had a shortage of talent competitions, but The Voice signified real change when it premiered in 2011. The concept, as most know by now, is simple. The judges audition hopefuls with their backs to the contestants, focusing solely on … get this … their voice, rather than their appearance or backstory. Past and present judges include Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani (who met and fell in love on the show), Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Christina Aguilera, Shakira and others. The show has spawned several international versions as well.  

