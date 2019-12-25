7. ‘The Great British Baking Show’

Is there anyone in the world who wouldn’t recognize the name Mary Berry by now? Soon after Netflix picked up the British baking competition, the entire world fell in love with the calming nature of the program. Even at its most chaotic, The Great British Baking Show (otherwise known as The Great British Bake Off but tweaked in the U.S. for trademark purposes) — and its contestants — never stray from being proper, composed and delightfully quirky. It’s the perfect escape from reality.