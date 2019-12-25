9. ‘Love Island’ (U.K.)

Mental, innit? … that we lived all those years without Love Island in our lives. The British dating show premiered across the pond in 2015, but it wasn’t until reruns began streaming on Hulu that Americans became proper obsessed with the “hot, sexy singles” and their escapades in the Love Island villa. Years later the show is going strong, with a U.S. spinoff, among others, and season 4 contestant Georgia Steel’s iconic “I’m loyal, babe” still ringing in our ears.