Gere Improvised Jewelry Box Scene

According to Marshall, he told Gere to mess with Roberts if she seemed tired while filming. During the classic scene where Edwards snaps the jewelry box on Vivian’s fingers, Gere went rogue.

“I said, ‘Richard, you gotta wake her up a little, so when she reaches for the box, slam it.’ It was a soft box. I would never hurt her,” Marshall told Entertainment Tonight in April 2012. “We put it in … and it became like the trademark of the movie.”