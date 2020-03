Bobby Coleman Played Matchmaker for Cyrus and Hemsworth

Coleman played Ronnie’s younger brother in the movie, but he also had Cyrus’ back on set.

“He is probably one of the most hysterical kids I’ve met in my life,” the singer revealed on Good Morning America in 2010. “This kid will do anything for five bucks. By the end he literally had a receipt for me. It was like $80. I paid him 10 bucks to go ask Liam if he liked me. I sent him back and forth. It was really funny.”