Rafi Gavron Was the Original Will

Before Hemsworth landed the role, Gavron was offered to part of Will first.

“That was the first job I got [in the U.S.], and it was literally right at the end of my three-month visa. They cast another kid, and it didn’t work out with him,” Hemsworth recalled on the Today show in 2019. “My agent calls me like, whispering, like, ‘You’ve got to go to Disney right now. It’s not working out with the other guy. You’ve got to go in and read with Miley again.’ I come in and everyone starts clapping like, ‘We should have gone with you first!’”