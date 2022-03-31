'10 Things I Hate About You' Cast: Where Are They Now?

Gabrielle Union

After appearing in a string of popular romantic comedies, including She’s All That, Union continued her streak in Bring It On, Being Mary Jane and Bad Boys II.

The actress welcomed her first daughter, Kaavia, in November 2018 with husband Dwyane Wade, whom she wed in August 2014. She is also stepmother to Wade’s three children: Zaya, Zaire, and Xaviar, from previous relationships.

In March 2022, Union recreated one of her iconic 10 Things moments with Zaya in a TikTok video. In the scene, Zaya played her stepmother’s character, Bianca’s BFF, Chastity.