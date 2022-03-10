“Breadwinner” – Kacey Musgraves

Musgraves’ fifth album, Star-Crossed, was released in the wake of her split from husband Ruston Kelly. On “Breadwinner,” she sings about a partner’s jealousy. “He wants a breadwinner / He wants your dinner / Until he ain’t hungry anymore / He wants your shimmer / To make him feel bigger / Until he starts feeling insecure,” she teases in the chorus. “I wish somebody would’ve told me the truth / See, he’s never gonna know what to do / With a woman like you.”