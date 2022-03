“Crowded Table” – The Highwomen

The Grammy-winning supergroup is comprised of Morris, Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires. This song off of their 2019 self-titled album is all about inclusivity. “I want a house with a crowded table / And a place by the fire for everyone / Let us take on the world while we’re young and able / And bring us back together when the day is done,” they sing.