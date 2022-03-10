“Girl in a Country Song” – Maddie & Tae

The duo’s 2014 anthem takes aim at the genre’s stereotypical portrayal and objectification of women. “Being the girl in a country song / How in the world did it go so wrong? / Like all I’m good for is lookin’ good for / You and your friends on the weekend, nothin’ more,” they sing. “We used to get a little respect / Now we’re lucky if we even get / To climb up in your truck, keep our mouths shut, and ride along / And be the girl in a country song.”