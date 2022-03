“Good Girl” – Carrie Underwood

In this track from 2012’s Blown Away, the American Idol alum encourages the titular “good girl” to leave a bad relationship behind. “Hey, good girl (hey, good girl) / Get out while you can / I know you think you got a good man,” she sings. “Why, why you gotta be so blind? / Won’t you open up your eyes? / It’s just a matter of time ’til you find / He’s no good, girl / No good for you.”