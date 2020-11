Mark Ruffalo (Matt Flamhaff)

Ruffalo’s status has only grown with roles in The Avengers, The Kids Are All Right, Now You See Me, Foxcatcher, The Normal Heart, Spotlight and I Know This Much Is True. He also serves as a political activist.

The Emmy winner has been married to Sunrise Coigney since June 2000. The couple are parents of son Keen, daughter Bella and daughter Odette.