Movies ‘13 Going on 30’ Cast: Where Are They Now? By Erin Crabtree November 22, 2020 E Charbonneau/Bei/Shutterstock 7 5 / 7 Samuel Ball (Alex Carlson) Ball has made appearances on TV shows such as Perry Mason, The Event and CSI: Miami. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing Cyber Deals Are Here! Our 21 Top Picks From the Nordstrom Sale Up to 50% Off Augustinus Bader! YSL! Violet Grey’s Sitewide Cyber Week Sale Is Mind-Blowing More News