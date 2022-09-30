Cancel OK

Holiday Movies

15 Best Christmas Movies: ‘Home Alone,’ ‘A Christmas Story,’ ‘The Holiday’ and More!

15 Best Christmas Movies of All Time
‘A Christmas Story’

For many, there is no better Christmas movie to watch when the Christmas tree goes up than A Christmas Story.

Narrated by an adult Ralphie Parker, as voiced by writer Jean Shepherd, A Christmas Story is told through a series of vignettes, recalling one Christmas in his childhood home. Featuring a lamp with a leg, a Red Ryder BB gun and a classic scene involving a flagpole, A Christmas Story is both hilarious and honest. There’s a reason the 1983 film tends to have a TV marathon during the Christmas season.

