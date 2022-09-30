15 Best Christmas Movies of All Time

‘A Christmas Story’

For many, there is no better Christmas movie to watch when the Christmas tree goes up than A Christmas Story.

Narrated by an adult Ralphie Parker, as voiced by writer Jean Shepherd, A Christmas Story is told through a series of vignettes, recalling one Christmas in his childhood home. Featuring a lamp with a leg, a Red Ryder BB gun and a classic scene involving a flagpole, A Christmas Story is both hilarious and honest. There’s a reason the 1983 film tends to have a TV marathon during the Christmas season.