‘Elf’

Will Ferrell’s hilarious performance in the 2003 comedy is still a fan-favorite. As an adopted son of a Santa’s little helper (played by Bob Newhart), Buddy the Elf travels from the North Pole to New York City to meet his real father, getting into lots of hijinx along the way.

The cast also includes James Caan, Mary Steenburgen, Zooey Deschanel — who sings! — and one very memorable scene featuring Peter Dinklage.