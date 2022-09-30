Cancel OK

Holiday Movies

15 Best Christmas Movies: ‘Home Alone,’ ‘A Christmas Story,’ ‘The Holiday’ and More!

15 Best Christmas Movies of All Time
‘Home Alone’

Home Alone starts with a simple premise: What if a family forgot their youngest on their holiday getaway? From there, writer John Hughes spun a wild tale filled with pranks, laughs and heartwarming moments.

Child star Macaulay Culkin delivered a career-defining performance as the inventive Kevin McCallister in the 1990 movie, opposite a pair of robbers played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern. Culkin went on to star in its sequel, 1992’s Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, and several other remakes followed.

