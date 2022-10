‘Scrooged’

In 1988, Bill Murray gave new meaning to the phrase “bah humbug.”

Scrooged is an updated version of the 1843 story. The Ghostbusters star plays a callous and mean-spirited TV executive who is visited by three ghosts to teach him the meaning of Christmas. Filled with Murray’s signature eccentric wit, Scrooged is an offbeat and refreshing movie for the holiday season.