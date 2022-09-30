15 Best Christmas Movies of All Time

‘The Holiday’

Not all Christmas movies are geared toward kids. The beloved 2006 rom-com stars Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz as two women trading homes over the Christmas holiday. Jack Black and Jude Law round out the cast.

As for that final scene when Diaz runs through the fields of England to (spoiler alert!) reunite with Law, Diaz told Vulture that shooting the scene took well over a week. “I was running about seven miles a day in heels,” she revealed in 2020. “Wasn’t even in the script.”