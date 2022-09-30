15 Best Christmas Movies of All Time

‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’
Many movies and television specials have taken on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, but few more successfully than The Muppets.
The 1992 movie mostly casts out the various characters with puppets but keeps the central Scrooge a human being, casting Michael Caine in one of his best performances. Despite the humorous and quirky puppets, Caine delivers a stone-cold and steely Scrooge, making his transformation into an upbeat Christmas lover all the more satisfying.
Plus, you really can't beat Kermit and Miss Piggy as Mr. and Mrs. Cratchit.