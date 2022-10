‘The Santa Clause’

What happens when Santa Claus kicks the bucket? If you ask Tim Allen, he’ll tell you that it means three movies in a major Disney franchise.

In the 1994 hit, Scott Calvin (Tim) inadvertently becomes Santa Claus when the real deal falls off his roof. Calvin dons the red robes, gains a big belly and white beard, and gets a crash course from a bunch of elves and toymakers on how to deliver gifts around the globe.