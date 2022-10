‘This Christmas’

This Christmas is based on the 1970 Donny Hathaway song of the same name and features Idris Elba, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and Chris Brown.

When the eldest Whitfield son, Quentin (Elba), comes home for Christmas for the first time in four years, family drama flares up. With all the usual family holiday fare, the 2004 film brings something new to the genre with a standout soundtrack.