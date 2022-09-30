Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Holiday Movies

15 Best Christmas Movies: ‘Home Alone,’ ‘A Christmas Story,’ ‘The Holiday’ and More!

By
15 Best Christmas Movies of All Time
 Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock
15
2 / 15
podcast

‘White Christmas’

White Christmas is another one of those textbook Christmas movies. Starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen, the 1954 movie musical tells the story of a song-and-dance duo (Crosby and Kaye) romantically pairing up with a sister act (Clooney and Vera-Ellen) in the snowy hills of a Vermont inn.

Packed with nostalgia, an incredible wardrobe, and of course, iconic Christmas music, White Christmas is a much-loved blast from the past to enjoy during the happiest season of the year.

See Full Gallery