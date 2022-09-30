15 Best Christmas Movies of All Time

‘White Christmas’

White Christmas is another one of those textbook Christmas movies. Starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen, the 1954 movie musical tells the story of a song-and-dance duo (Crosby and Kaye) romantically pairing up with a sister act (Clooney and Vera-Ellen) in the snowy hills of a Vermont inn.

Packed with nostalgia, an incredible wardrobe, and of course, iconic Christmas music, White Christmas is a much-loved blast from the past to enjoy during the happiest season of the year.