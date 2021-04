Easter Parade

The 1948 Oscar-winning musical stars Judy Garland and Fred Astaire in a romantic take on the Easter season. In the film, a nightclub performer named Don Hewes (Astaire) and a chorus girl named Hannah Brown (Garland) fall in love while trying to make Don’s former dance partner jealous. Don proposes during the Easter Parade, naturally, as the couple sing and dance down the street together.