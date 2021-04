Holiday Inn

While the 1942 film, starring Bing Crosby as Jim Hardy, Fred Astaire as Ted Hanover and Marjorie Reynolds as Linda Mason, gives every holiday some love. The Easter scene, however, is a showstopper, highlighting Jim and Linda’s growing love for one another on Easter Sunday. The pair, who work side-by-side singing and dancing at the Holiday Inn, take a carriage ride together on the spring day and Jim serenades his girl by singing, “Easter Parade.”