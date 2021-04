Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

Candy and Easter go hand-in-hand, so watching 1971’s Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory on the sweet holiday is a must. The film follows a child named Charlie (Peter Ostrum) after he finds the last Golden Ticket to visit Willy Wonka’s (Gene Wilder) famous candy factory. In the end, his pure heart and honest personality earn Charlie the rights to the factory and his family’s money problems are gone for good.