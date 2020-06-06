15 LGBTQ TV Characters Who Became Icons

Angel Evangelista, Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista, Elektra Wintour (Pose)

Pose made history as the first TV show to feature the largest transgender cast ever for a scripted series. The story chronicles the LGBTQ ballroom culture of the ’80s and ’90s in New York City. Angel Evangelista (Indya Moore) is a sex worker who joins the newly formed House of Evangelista, helmed by house mother Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista (Mj Rodriguez). Throughout the series, the House of Evangelista feuds — and sometimes joins forces — with ballroom rival Elektra Wintour (Dominique Jackson).