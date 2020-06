Ellen Morgan (Ellen)

Ellen Morgan (DeGeneres) came out as gay on the ABC sitcom during the 1997 episode titled, “The Puppy Episode” — just one week after DeGeneres publicly came out in real life. In the storyline, Susan (Dern) suspects that Ellen is gay, which she strongly denies. Later, Ellen accidentally says into an airport’s P.A. microphone, “Susan, I’m gay.” The historic scene became the first time a main character on a show came out as gay.