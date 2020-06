Jack McFarland and Will Truman (Will & Grace)

Will & Grace was one of the first TV shows to feature gay characters — Jack McFarland (Sean Hayes) and Will Truman (Eric McCormack) — in its main cast upon its premiere in 1998. Jack was Will and Grace’s (Debra Messing) bubbly pal with a passion for theater. Will, meanwhile, was a reserved lawyer with a neurotic side. The characters returned for the Will & Grace revival series which aired from 2017 to 2020.